Gangsters release kidnapped Pakistani police

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistani police rescued seven colleagues on Monday who had been kidnapped by gunmen at a checkpoint the previous day.

The abductors abandoned the seven in a forest near the Indus river and fled as police scoured the area, said provincial interior minister Shuja Khanzada.

Police were hunting for the kidnappers.

In a separate incident, police said a guard at a boy’s school accidentally shot himself. Reports of the shooting briefly sparked fears of a repeat of a deadly school attack five months ago that toughened Pakistan’s resolve to fight militants.

Since the massacre, many schools have armed their guards, although most of them have not been given firearms training.

“It is now confirmed that it was not a terrorist attack and no one killed the guard. He was killed accidentally by his own fire,” Ghulam Mubashir Maken, District Police Officer told Reuters.

The shooting happened in Sarwar Wali, near the central town of Dera Ghazi Khan, 500 km (300 miles) southwest of Islamabad.

Pakistani Taliban militants killed 153 people, most of them children, at a high school in the northwestern city of Peshawar on Dec. 16.