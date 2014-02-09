FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Eight killed in attack on Pakistani pro-government militia leaders
Sections
Featured
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
U.S.
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
Travelers swamp Puerto Rico's main airport; dam on verge of collapse
Puerto Rico
Travelers swamp Puerto Rico's main airport; dam on verge of collapse
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 9, 2014 / 6:17 PM / 4 years ago

Eight killed in attack on Pakistani pro-government militia leaders

Gul Yousafzai

2 Min Read

A relative (L) mourns his family member, who was killed by unknown gunmen, next to his body in an ambulance, outside the Civil Hospital morgue in Karachi February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

QUETTA, Pakistan (Reuters) - A sleeping family of eight were killed in an attack on the home of two pro-government militia leaders in Pakistan’s restive Baluchistan region on Sunday, officials said.

The victims included women and children and the two brothers, who helped to lead a local pro-government militia in Dera Bugti district, about 250 km (150 miles) southwest of the provincial capital, Quetta, police said.

“Ghazi Khan Marhata Bugti and his brother Imam Bakhsh were commanders of Bugti Peace Force, and their entire family were killed in the attack,” said Provincial Home Secretary Asad Gilani.

Two attackers were killed in an ensuing shoot-out with other members of the militia, he said, and four more attackers were killed in a later gun battle with the Frontier Corps, a government-run paramilitary force.

A spokesman for the Corps said a banned separatist group, the Baloch Republican Army, had killed the family for cooperating with the security forces.

“The people of the area identified three BRA men killed in the clash. They were involved in killing, kidnapping for ransom, attacking security forces and blasting gas pipelines,” the spokesman said.

Baluchistan is Pakistan’s largest and poorest province. The arid western region is rich in minerals but plagued by violence. Rebels accuse the federal government of looting the region’s resources while leaving its people in poverty.

Writing by Katharine Houreld; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.