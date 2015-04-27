FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Freak storm kills 45 in Pakistan
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 27, 2015 / 8:29 AM / 2 years ago

Freak storm kills 45 in Pakistan

A child is taken to Leady Reading Hospital for treatment after torrential rains caused flooding and houses to collapse in Peshawar, Pakistan, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Jibran Ahmad

2 Min Read

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (Reuters) - A freak “mini-cyclone” tore roofs of buildings and brought down trees and power poles in Pakistan, killing 45 people and injuring more than 200, officials said on Monday.

Army teams were on their way to the area of Peshawar city to help with the rescue, a military spokesman said.

“We’ve never experienced such a devastating wind storm before ‎in this region,” said Mushtaq Shah, director general of the Meteorological Office in Peshawar.

“Its speed in the open was more than 120 kph (75 mph) and that’s what caused destruction on such a large scale. It’s a completely new phenomenon in this region.”

The wind, accompanied by heavy rain and hail late on Sunday, disrupted power supplies and telecommunications services and damaged infrastructure and crops, said district official Riaz Mehsud.

The injured overwhelmed Peshawar’s main Lady Reading Hospital, a spokesman said.

Heavy weather on Monday forced the Pakistani military to cancel two flights to Nepal taking supplies to survivors of Saturday’s earthquake. They were rescheduled to Tuesday.

Editing by Robert Birsel and Alex Richardson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.