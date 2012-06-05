FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pakistan conveys "serious concern" over U.S. drone strikes
#World News
June 5, 2012 / 12:37 PM / 5 years ago

Pakistan conveys "serious concern" over U.S. drone strikes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistan on Tuesday summoned the U.S. charge d‘affaires to the foreign ministry to convey its “serious concerns” over drone strikes, a ministry statement said, a move that could further escalate tensions between the allies.

The move came after Pakistani intelligence officials said that a U.S. drone strike may have killed an al Qaeda leader, Abu Yahya al-Libi, in Pakistan’s northwest. Drone attacks are a major sticking point in talks aimed at improving ties between Washington and Islamabad.

Writing by Qasim Nauman; Editing by Ron Popeski

