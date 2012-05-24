Clinton condemns Pakistan for jailing doctor who helped CIA

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Pakistan’s jailing of a doctor for 33 years for helping the CIA find Osama bin Laden is “unjust and unwarranted,” Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said on Thursday, vowing to continue to press the case with Islamabad.

“The United States does not believe there is any basis for holding Dr (Shakil) Afridi. We regret the fact that he was convicted and the severity of his sentence,” she said, calling his treatment “unjust and unwarranted.”