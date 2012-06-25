FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NATO commander likely to visit Pakistan June 27
June 25, 2012 / 3:17 PM / 5 years ago

NATO commander likely to visit Pakistan June 27

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - The commander of NATO forces in Afghanistan, U.S. General John Allen, is likely to visit Pakistan on June 27 to review border coordination measures with Pakistan army chief General Ashfaq Kayani, Pakistan’s military said in a statement on Monday.

Islamabad and Washington are locked in difficult talks to repair badly frayed ties, at their lowest point in years after a cross-border NATO air strike killed 24 Pakistani soldiers in November last year.

Pakistan blocked overland supply routes to NATO forces in Afghanistan to protest against the strike.

Reporting by Sheree Sardar; Writing by Qasim Nauman; Editing by Alison Williams

