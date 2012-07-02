FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S., Pakistan expected to strike deal soon on Afghan supply routes
July 2, 2012 / 6:23 PM / in 5 years

U.S., Pakistan expected to strike deal soon on Afghan supply routes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - The United States and Pakistan are expected to soon reach an agreement to reopen ground routes key for supplying NATO troops in Afghanistan, a Pakistani official said on Monday, in a move that could ease a seven-month crisis in the two countries’ ties.

A senior Pakistani security official said that a deal was expected to be announced soon. U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Thomas Nides departed Islamabad on Monday following discussions with Pakistani officials, the U.S. State Department said.

Senior Pakistani government and defense officials are expected to meet on Tuesday in Islamabad to discuss the latest negotiations with American officials.

Reporting By Michael Georgy, Missy Ryan and Katharine Houreld; additional reporting by Andrew Quinn in Washington

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
