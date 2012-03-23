FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House confirms Obama, Pakistan prime minister to meet
March 23, 2012 / 6:47 PM / in 6 years

White House confirms Obama, Pakistan prime minister to meet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama (R) meets with Pakistan's Prime Minister Yusuf Raza Gilani at Blair House in Washington April 11, 2010. REUTERS/Richard Clement

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama will meet with Pakistani Prime Minister Yusuf Raza Gilani on March 27 after a nuclear security summit in Seoul, the White House said on Friday.

“The meeting will be an opportunity for the United States and Pakistan to continue high-level consultations on areas of mutual interest,” the White House said in a statement, confirming an announcement by the prime minister’s office.

“In particular, the president looks forward to reviewing our efforts to support an Afghan-led reconciliation process, and to pursue an end-state in the region that advances security and prosperity.”

Relations between the two uneasy allies have been frayed after U.S. forces discovered and killed al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden in a Pakistani military town last year.

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Eric Walsh

