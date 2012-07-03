Pakistan Taliban threaten attacks after NATO supply routes deal

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (Reuters) - The Pakistani Taliban militant group threatened to attack trucks carrying supplies to U.S.-led NATO troops in Afghanistan after Islamabad and Washington reached a deal to re-open the lines.
“We will attack NATO supplies all over Pakistan. We will not allow anyone to use Pakistani soil to transport supplies that will be used against the Afghan people,” the group’s spokesman told Reuters by telephone from an undisclosed location.
