FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pakistan wastes $3.7 million worth of donated vaccine, official says
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
March 2, 2015 / 12:55 PM / 3 years ago

Pakistan wastes $3.7 million worth of donated vaccine, official says

Syed Raza Hassan

2 Min Read

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistan has wasted $3.7 million worth of vaccines donated to protect children from deadly diseases because officials failed to store them properly, a senior health official told Reuters on Monday.

The scandal is the latest problem to be exposed in Pakistan’s poorly run public health services.

“We have suspended the officials concerned and are conducting an inquiry,” Saira Afzal Tarar, minister of state for national health services, told Reuters.

The ruined vaccines were pentavalent vaccines, which combine different vaccines in one injection and are supposed to protect children against diphtheria, tetanus, whooping cough, hepatitis B and a bacteria that causes meningitis and pneumonia.

It must be stored at cold temperatures to remain effective but Pakistan’s power sector is chronically mismanaged and the country suffers several hours of power cuts a day.

Officials said the vaccines were exposed to fluctuating temperatures, possibly because of faulty generators.

“There may have been issue with the generators, but the facts will become clear after the inquiry,” said Dr Saqlain Ahmad Gilani, the national program manager at the Expanded Program on Immunization.

He said 1.3 million doses of vaccine worth $3.7 million had been wasted. They had been donated by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

UNICEF says one in 10 Pakistani children does not survive their fifth birthday. The majority of deaths are due to easily treatable diseases.

Last year, an international agency branded the government’s management of a national polio campaign “disastrous”.

Doctors also say patients are regularly exposed to infected blood as authorities fail to monitor blood banks.

Editing by Katharine Houreld, Robert Birsel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.