Car bomb kills 10 in northwest Pakistan: officials

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (Reuters) - A car bomb exploded at a market in northwest Pakistan on Monday, killing at least 10 people and wounding 45, officials said, adding that the death toll was likely to climb.

Many people had been walking along a narrow road beside the market in the town of Parachinar in the Kurram tribal area when the bomb exploded, the officials said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast. But the Pakistani Taliban, who are close to al Qaeda, have staged similar attacks in their bid to topple the U.S.-backed government.

Pakistan’s military, one of the world’s biggest, has failed to break the back of militant groups despite launching several offensives against their strongholds in the northwest.

“A large number of people were present in the market when the blast took place,” said tribesman Dildar Hussain by telephone.

“Most of those killed and injured were the poor people selling vegetable and fresh fruits on their push-carts.”

He said the explosives were planted in a vehicle loaded with grapes.

Suicide bombings have eased over the last year but it’s not clear if that is due to pressure from the army or a shift in Taliban tactics.