FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bomb kills 3 soldiers, 2 civilians in Pakistan
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 21, 2012 / 10:12 AM / 5 years ago

Bomb kills 3 soldiers, 2 civilians in Pakistan

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

QUETTA, Pakistan (Reuters) - A bomb blast killed three soldiers and two civilians in the Pakistani city of Quetta on Wednesday, security officials said.

The bomb, attached to a motorcycle, exploded near a security vehicle escorting school children, they said. Sixteen people were wounded. A Reuters reporter saw the corpses of three soldiers under the vehicle as it burned.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack in Baluchistan, Pakistan’s biggest but poorest province which borders Afghanistan and Iran, and where several militant groups are active.

Ethnic Baluch separatists are waging an insurgency, demanding more autonomy and control over natural resources. Pro-Taliban militants also operate in the area and Sunni Muslim militants regularly carry out attacks on Baluchistan’s Shi‘ite Muslim minority.

In a separate attack, suspected militants shot dead four policemen in the northwestern town of Bannu, a police official said. Pakistan’s Taliban movement claimed responsibility.

Related Coverage

Reporting by Saleem Shahid; Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.