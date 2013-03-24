FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Suicide attack kills 17 Pakistani security forces
March 24, 2013 / 6:03 AM / in 5 years

Suicide attack kills 17 Pakistani security forces

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MIRANSHAH, Pakistan (Reuters) - The death toll from a suicide bombing on a military checkpost in Pakistan’s North Waziristan region has reached 17, the military said on Sunday.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack on Saturday, which prompted the regional government to impose a curfew in the tribal region near the Afghan border.

The military responded with mortar and artillery fire directed at positions held by the Taliban. In a statement, the military said 17 security forces personnel “embraced martyrdom”.

North Waziristan is home to some of the world’s most dangerous militant groups, including the Taliban and al Qaeda, who are fighting to topple the U.S.-backed government in Islamabad.

Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani

