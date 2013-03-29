FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Suicide bomber kills 10 in Pakistan
March 29, 2013 / 10:02 AM / in 5 years

Suicide bomber kills 10 in Pakistan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (Reuters) - Ten people were killed in Pakistan on Friday when a suicide bomber attacked a paramilitary police convoy, security officials said.

The assault took place in the northwestern city of Peshawar, about 200 meters (yards) from the U.S. consulate but there was no indication the compound was the target.

Abdul Majeed Marwat, a commander for the Frontier Constabulary, said he was the target. Two members of the force and eight civilians were killed and 15 people were wounded, said the security officials.

Pakistan’s Taliban have carried out similar attacks on security forces as part of their campaign to topple the U.S.-backed government and impose their brand of Islam.

Peshawar, an ancient trading city and gateway to the Khyber Pass and Afghanistan, has been a focus of militant violence.

Reporting by Jobran Ahmad; Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing by Robert Birsel

