Palantir Technologies raises $880 million from investors

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Palantir Technologies, a big-data Silicon Valley company that helps government agencies track down terrorists and uncover financial fraud, has updated its most recent financing round to $880 million.

The Palo Alto, California-based company added another $200 million onto a financing round it said it began raising in July.

The company earlier this month had lined its coffers with $679.8 million, nudging Palantir’s valuation to about $20 billion, ranking it the fourth highest-valued venture-backed private tech company in the world.