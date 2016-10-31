FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Palantir wins combat data system case against US Army: Bloomberg
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
October 31, 2016 / 6:35 PM / 10 months ago

Palantir wins combat data system case against US Army: Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - A unit of Peter Thiel's Palantir Technologies Inc has got a second chance to bid for a contract to build the next phase of the U.S. Army's integrated combat data system, potentially worth hundreds of millions of dollars, Bloomberg reported on Monday.

Palantir, a data analytics and security firm co-founded by the Silicon Valley investor, sued the U.S. government in June, arguing that the bid-solicitation process ruled out any commercially available solutions, the report said.

A federal judge on Monday ruled in favor of Palantir, ordering the Army to restart the bidding process and include commercial offerings in its evaluation, which will put Palantir USG back in the running, Bloomberg said. (bloom.bg/2f1aJdj).

Palantir's technology helps government agencies track down terrorists and uncover financial fraud.

"This decision is a victory for taxpayers, whose money has been routinely wasted on lengthy and ineffective development efforts," Hamish Hume, a Palantir lawyer and partner in Boies, Schiller & Flexner LLP, said in a statement.

Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.