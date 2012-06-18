Imprisoned Palestinian footballer agrees to end fast

RAMALLAH, West Bank (Reuters) - A football player from Gaza detained by Israel without trial for almost three years has agreed to end a three-month hunger strike in exchange for hospital treatment and an early release, his lawyer said on Monday.

Mahmoud al-Sarsak, 25, was detained under Israel’s “unlawful combatants” law, and is the latest in a series of Palestinian prisoners to end fasts after winning guarantees of release from their Israeli jailers.

“There has been a written agreement with the Israeli side for him to be released on July 10 and to be moved for medical treatment to a civilian hospital,” Sarsak’s lawyer Mohammed Jabarin told Reuters.

“There had been a substantial deterioration in his health and he needs special care. He will not return to prison,” he added.

Israel’s Prisons Authority had no comment.

Israel detained Sarsak on suspicion of having ties with the Islamic Jihad militant group, under a law introduced after a 2005 Gaza pullout, permitting Israel to jail “unlawful combatants” without trial, Jabarin has said. Sarsak denies the allegation, and has never been formally charged in court.

Sarsak launched a hunger strike a few months ago to protest his detention, but has intermittently ingested fluids such as milk, and a glucose drip since that strike began, Jabarin and Israeli officials said.

Sarsak’s case had raised concern with the international football body FIFA, which called in a statement last week for a solution urging any Palestinian footballers held by Israel be granted “their right for due process”.

Israel struck a deal last month with representatives of 1,600 Palestinian prisoners to end hunger strikes of up to 27 days, agreeing to demands to stop solitary confinements, allow family visits and improve prison conditions.

Israel has also freed three other prisoners in the past few months, ending lengthy hunger strikes on their part.