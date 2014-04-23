FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Abbas: Unity with Hamas does not contradict peace talks with Israel
#World News
April 23, 2014 / 5:13 PM / 3 years ago

Abbas: Unity with Hamas does not contradict peace talks with Israel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RAMALLAH, West Bank (Reuters) - Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said on Wednesday a unity pact he reached with the militant group Hamas earlier in the day did not contradict peace talks he is pursuing with Israel.

Israel called off a session of talks in response to the deal with the Gaza-based Islamist group, which is sworn to its destruction. But Abbas said in a statement that an independent state living peacefully alongside Israel remained his goal.

Reporting By Noah Browning; Editing by Angus MacSwan

