Abbas: Unity with Hamas does not contradict peace talks with Israel

RAMALLAH, West Bank (Reuters) - Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said on Wednesday a unity pact he reached with the militant group Hamas earlier in the day did not contradict peace talks he is pursuing with Israel.
Israel called off a session of talks in response to the deal with the Gaza-based Islamist group, which is sworn to its destruction. But Abbas said in a statement that an independent state living peacefully alongside Israel remained his goal.
