Israel says regrets killing of Jordanian judge

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel expressed its regret on Tuesday over the killing of a Jordanian judge, who was shot by Israeli soldiers at a border crossing, and promised Jordan to carry out a joint investigation into his death.

The Israeli military had earlier denounced Judge Raed Zeiter as a “terrorist”, saying he was shot dead on Monday after he had attacked soldiers at the Allenby Bridge crossing while making his way to the occupied West Bank.

Striking a more conciliatory tone, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office issued a later statement saying it was committed to its peace treaty with Jordan and would establish an Israeli-Jordanian team to look into what had happened.

“Israel regrets the death of Judge Raed Zeiter yesterday at the King Hussein (Allenby) bridge and expresses its sympathies to the people and government of Jordan,” the statement said.

Zeiter, 38, was of Palestinian origins and was buried in the West Bank city of Nablus on Tuesday.