#World News
April 1, 2014 / 7:02 PM / 3 years ago

Kerry says too early to draw conclusions about Israel-Palestinian talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - U.S. President John Kerry said on Tuesday it was too early to draw conclusions about the prospects in peace talks between Israel and the Palestinians, saying “a lot of possibilities” were in play.

Kerry said Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas had agreed to keep his promise to continue negotiating with Israel until the end of the month.

“Even tonight, both parties say they want to continue to find a way forward,” Kerry told reporters after meeting his NATO counterparts in Brussels to discuss the crisis in Ukraine.

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton and Justyna Pawlak; editing by Andrew Roche

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
