Kerry says too early to draw conclusions about Israel-Palestinian talks

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry addresses a news conference during a NATO foreign ministers meeting at the Alliance headquarters in Brussels April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Tuesday it was too early to draw conclusions about the prospects in peace talks between Israel and the Palestinians, saying “a lot of possibilities” were in play.

Kerry said Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas had agreed to keep his promise to continue negotiating with Israel until the end of the month.

“Even tonight, both parties say they want to continue to find a way forward,” Kerry told reporters after meeting his NATO counterparts in Brussels to discuss the crisis in Ukraine.