Israel to build more than 1,000 new settler homes: media
June 5, 2014 / 1:01 PM / 3 years ago

Israel to build more than 1,000 new settler homes: media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel is planning to build more than 1,000 new settlement homes in the West Bank, Israeli media reported on Thurday, following the formation of a Palestinian unity government that includes Hamas Islamists opposed to Israel’s existence.

Israel Radio said the Housing Ministry announced new tenders for the homes in a number of Jewish settlements on land the Palestinians seek for a future state.

Israeli officials were not available for immediate comment on the report.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas swore in the unity government on Monday. The United States said it planned to work with the administration set up by the reconciliation deal, prompting Israel to express deep disappointment.

(This story is refiled to delete reference to Hamas membership in unity government)

Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Ron Popeski

