Israel, Palestinians seek another meeting Monday: U.S. official

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Israeli and Palestinian negotiators held “serious and constructive” talks Sunday and asked the United States to convene another meeting on Monday, a U.S. State Department official said.

“Israeli and Palestinian negotiators met last night to discuss ways to overcome the crisis in the talks,” State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki said. “The meeting was serious and constructive and both sides requested that the United States convene another meeting today to continue the effort.”