FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. urges Israeli-Palestinian restraint, security cooperation
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 30, 2014 / 6:21 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. urges Israeli-Palestinian restraint, security cooperation

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department declined on Monday to confirm reports the bodies of three missing Israeli teenagers had been found, and urged Israel and the Palestinians to exercise restraint and continue security cooperation.

Asked if the U.S. message remained one of calling for restraint, State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters: “It certainly does.”

Psaki said Washington has been in touch with both sides in recent weeks “encouraging security cooperation, that the Israelis and the Palestinians continue to work with one another on that, and we certainly would continue to urge that ... in spite of, obviously, the tragedy and the enormous pain on the ground.”

Earlier, she declined to confirm Israeli media reports that Israeli security forces had found the bodies of the three teenagers who went missing in the West Bank earlier this month.

“We have seen the reports. I don’t have anything to confirm from here. I would point you to the government of Israel,” Psaki said at the briefing. “The kidnapping and, of course, any harm that has been done to these teenagers is a tragedy.”

Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Paul Simao

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.