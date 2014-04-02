FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Israelis, Palestinians took 'unhelpful steps': U.S. official says
April 2, 2014 / 2:52 PM / 3 years ago

Israelis, Palestinians took 'unhelpful steps': U.S. official says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Israel and the Palestinians have taken “unhelpful steps” in the past day but neither have indicated they want to end peace talks, a senior U.S. State Department official said on Wednesday.

The official who briefed reporters in Brusssels on condition of anonymity, said the United States would discuss options for the path ahead with both parties in the next few days.

“Both sides have taken unhelpful steps over the last 24 hours. But neither party has given any indication...that they want to end the negotiations,” the official said.

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton,; Writing by Ari Rabinovitch and Allyn Fisher-Ilan, Editing by Angus MacSwan

