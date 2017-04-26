Bear bites off Palestinian boy's arm in West Bank zoo

RAMALLAH, West Bank (Reuters) - A bear bit off the forearm of a nine-year old Palestinian boy who tried to feed it during a school visit to a zoo in the occupied West Bank town of Qalqilya on Tuesday, Palestinian police said.

A police spokesman said the boy approached the caged bear with food when the animal pounced, severing the limb at the elbow. The bear then ate the arm.

The boy was being treated at a local hospital.