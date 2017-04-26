FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Bear bites off Palestinian boy's arm in West Bank zoo
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 25, 2017 / 3:39 PM / 4 months ago

Bear bites off Palestinian boy's arm in West Bank zoo

A bear that bit off the forearm of a nine-year old Palestinian boy who tried to feed it, sits in its cage at a zoo in the West Bank town of Qalqilya April 26, 2017.Abed Omar Qusini

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RAMALLAH, West Bank (Reuters) - A bear bit off the forearm of a nine-year old Palestinian boy who tried to feed it during a school visit to a zoo in the occupied West Bank town of Qalqilya on Tuesday, Palestinian police said.

A police spokesman said the boy approached the caged bear with food when the animal pounced, severing the limb at the elbow. The bear then ate the arm.

The boy was being treated at a local hospital.

Reporting by Ali Sawafta and Nidal al-Mughrabi; Writing by Ori Lewis; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.