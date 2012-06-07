FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Palestinian court sentences Arafat aide in absentia
Sections
Featured
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
North Korea Revealed
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
California
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 7, 2012 / 2:44 PM / in 5 years

Palestinian court sentences Arafat aide in absentia

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RAMALLAH, West Bank (Reuters) - A special anti-graft court convicted Mohammed Rashid in absentia on Thursday of embezzling millions of dollars during the rule of late Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat.

Rashid and two other businessmen were sentenced to 15 years in jail and ordered to return $33.5 million in stolen funds, in the biggest case against corruption that has festered during the Palestinian Authority’s 20-year history.

An Iraqi Kurd who worked alongside Arafat for more than a decade, Rashid denied the charges and accused Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas of leading a witch-hunt against his predecessor’s old allies.

Prosecutors told the court, which was set up by Abbas two years ago, that Rashid profited from front companies and fled abroad after the death of Arafat in 2004.

His whereabouts are not known, but he is believed to have various homes in the Gulf and Britain. Rashid had accused Abbas and his family of owning assets worth tens of millions of dollars.

Rafiq Natsheh, head of the PA’s anti-corruption commission, denied suggestions that Rashid’s trial was politicized.

“This is only one of several files we are currently working on,” he told Reuters. “Those guilty (of financial wrongdoing) cannot go on undetected.”

Allegations of rampant corruption dogged Arafat’s rule. Locals accused the leader of turning a blind eye to graft within his inner circle as donor aid poured into the West Bank and Gaza Strip following the 1993 Oslo Peace Accords.

Writing by Noah Browning, additional reporting By Jihan Abdalla; editing by Crispian Balmer and Robert Woodward

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.