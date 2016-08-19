FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Four killed in Palestinian police arrest raid in West Bank
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Business
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
Cyber Risk
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 19, 2016 / 12:26 PM / a year ago

Four killed in Palestinian police arrest raid in West Bank

Members of Palestinian security forces take position during a raid following clashes with Palestinian gunmen in the old town of the West Bank city of Nablus, August 19, 2016.Abed Omar Qusini

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RAMALLAH, West Bank (Reuters) - Two Palestinian men sought for possession of weapons and other offences were killed in a gun battle with Palestinian police in an arrest raid in the town of Nablus in which two officers also died, officials said on Friday.

Palestinian security forces have arrested over 100 suspects in the past two months in the Israeli-occupied West Bank in a heightened effort to crack down on crime, Adnan al Damiri, a Palestinian security spokesman said.

The operation in Nablus, by forces of the Western-backed Palestinian Authority (PA) headed by President Mahmoud Abbas, began on Thursday and several other suspects are still being sought, Damiri said.

Although Israel has overall security control, Abbas's PA has partial control in some areas in the West Bank, territory the Palestinians want for a future state along with the Gaza Strip and East Jerusalem.

Reporting by Ali Sawafta, Writing by Ori Lewis; editing by Ralph Boulton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.