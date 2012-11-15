FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt's PM, security officials to visit Gaza on Friday
November 15, 2012 / 5:09 PM / 5 years ago

Egypt's PM, security officials to visit Gaza on Friday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s prime minister and security officials will make a one-day visit to Gaza on Friday in a show of support for the Palestinian enclave after several days of shelling by Israeli forces, a cabinet source told Reuters.

“Prime Minister Hisham Kandil will visit, along with security officials, the Gaza Strip on Friday for a day’s visit to meet with officials there and show solidarity with the Palestinian people,” the cabinet official said, adding that details of the visit would be released later.

A security source told Reuters that Egypt’s intelligence chief, General Mohamed Rafaat Shehata, would be among those visiting the strip. Presidential spokesman Yasser Ali said the minister of health and some of President Mursi’s assistants would accompany the prime minister.

A Hamas rocket killed three Israelis north of Gaza on Thursday, drawing the first blood from Israel as the Palestinian death toll rose to 15 in a military showdown lurching closer to all-out war.

Writing by Marwa Awad; Editing by Mark Heinrich

