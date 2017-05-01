FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
Israel says Hamas trying to fool the world with new policy paper
#World News
May 1, 2017 / 1:59 PM / 4 months ago

Israel says Hamas trying to fool the world with new policy paper

FILE PHOTO - A Palestinian waves a Hamas flag (R) in Gaza City August 26, 2014.Suhaib Salem/File Photo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel said Hamas was trying to delude the world by issuing a new policy document on Monday that purportedly softens the Palestinian Islamist group's policy towards Israel.

"Hamas is attempting to fool the world but it will not succeed," said David Keyes, a spokesman for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"They build terror tunnels and have launched thousands upon thousands of missiles at Israeli civilians," he said. "This is the real Hamas."

Reporting by Maayan Lubell; Editing by Jeffrey Heller

