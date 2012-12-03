FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sweden summons Israeli ambassador over settlements
December 3, 2012

Sweden summons Israeli ambassador over settlements

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden has summoned the Israeli ambassador in Stockholm to a meeting, the foreign ministry said on Monday, as governments across Europe acted to express concern over Israel’s plans to expand Jewish settlements on occupied land.

Britain and France summoned Israeli ambassadors and were weighing other measures over the move to build 3,000 settler homes in the West Bank and East Jerusalem in the wake of the Palestinians winning de facto U.N. recognition of statehood.

Reporting by Niklas Pollard; Editing by Mark Heinrich

