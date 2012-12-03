Sweden summons Israeli ambassador over settlements

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden has summoned the Israeli ambassador in Stockholm to a meeting, the foreign ministry said on Monday, as governments across Europe acted to express concern over Israel’s plans to expand Jewish settlements on occupied land.
Britain and France summoned Israeli ambassadors and were weighing other measures over the move to build 3,000 settler homes in the West Bank and East Jerusalem in the wake of the Palestinians winning de facto U.N. recognition of statehood.
