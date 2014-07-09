FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hamas still has dozens of long-range rockets, Israel says
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
Turkey to deploy troops to Syria's Idlib: Erdogan
Reuters Newsmaker
Turkey to deploy troops to Syria's Idlib: Erdogan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 9, 2014 / 5:26 AM / 3 years ago

Hamas still has dozens of long-range rockets, Israel says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel said on Wednesday that Hamas Islamists in the Gaza Strip have dozens of long-range rockets capable of striking deeper into Israel than ever before.

A military spokesman said that an M-302 surface-to-surface rocket fired from Gaza had struck the Israeli coastal city of Hadera late on Tuesday, some 60 miles (96.5 km) north of the Palestinian enclave.

The rocket landed on a street near a house, causing no injuries, the military said.

“We understand that there are several other tens of these rockets within the Gaza Strip, that they can potentially reach that long distance,” said military spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Peter Lerner.

He said the M-302s are similar to a shipment of Syrian-made, Iranian-supplied rockets Israel intercepted at sea in March.

Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Matt Driskill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.