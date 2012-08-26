FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Israel arrests 3 settler boys suspected of attack on Palestinians
August 26, 2012 / 4:45 PM / 5 years ago

Israel arrests 3 settler boys suspected of attack on Palestinians

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli police arrested three Jewish settler boys suspected of throwing a firebomb earlier this month at a Palestinian vehicle in the West Bank that injured six people, a spokesman said on Sunday.

The suspects, aged 12 to 13, from Bat Ayin, a settlement in the occupied West Bank, will appear in court later on Sunday to be remanded into custody, said police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld.

Four of the passengers wounded in the August 16 attack were members of the same family, two of them children.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denounced the attack soon after it happened.

Palestinians and Israeli human rights groups say that settlers are rarely prosecuted in cases of violence against Palestinians in the West Bank.

Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Louise Ireland

