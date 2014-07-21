U.N.'s Ban arrives in Cairo for Gaza talks with Sisi

CAIRO (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon arrived in Cairo on Monday for talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and other officials on the fighting in Gaza, his spokesman said.

“The (U.N. secretary-general) is looking forward to his meetings with President Sisi and the foreign minister and the secretary general of the Arab League to discuss the ongoing situation in Gaza and the efforts to secure a ceasefire,” Stephane Dujarric told Reuters by telephone.