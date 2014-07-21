FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.N.'s Ban arrives in Cairo for Gaza talks with Sisi
July 21, 2014 / 2:32 PM / 3 years ago

U.N.'s Ban arrives in Cairo for Gaza talks with Sisi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon arrived in Cairo on Monday for talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and other officials on the fighting in Gaza, his spokesman said.

“The (U.N. secretary-general) is looking forward to his meetings with President Sisi and the foreign minister and the secretary general of the Arab League to discuss the ongoing situation in Gaza and the efforts to secure a ceasefire,” Stephane Dujarric told Reuters by telephone.

Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Michael Georgy and Alison Williams

