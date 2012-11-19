FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ban Ki-moon to meet Netanyahu and Abbas after Egypt talks
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 19, 2012 / 6:40 PM / in 5 years

Ban Ki-moon to meet Netanyahu and Abbas after Egypt talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-Moon stands during Yemen's national anthem at a ceremony in Sanaa November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon is to visit Jerusalem and the West Bank city of Ramallah this week for talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on the crisis in Gaza, Ban’s spokesman Martin Nesirky said on Monday.

Ban arrived in Cairo on Monday to support Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi’s efforts to mediate a truce to end cross-border fighting between Israel and Hamas, the Islamic militant group that controls Gaza, Nesirky said.

Ban meets Mursi on Tuesday but has no plans to visit Gaza, Nesirky said.

Writing by Allyn Fisher-Ilan; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.