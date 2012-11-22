FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ban urges "maximum restraint" after Israel-Hamas ceasefire
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 22, 2012 / 12:55 AM / in 5 years

Ban urges "maximum restraint" after Israel-Hamas ceasefire

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

AMMAN (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-moon urged Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement to stick to pledges under a ceasefire deal which came into effect on Wednesday to end the eight-day conflict around the Gaza Strip

“We urge the parties who agreed to the ceasefire to keep their promises. There may be still challenges in the course of implementing this agreement,” Ban told reporters after talks with King Abdullah at the monarch’s residence in the Jordanian capital.

Ban urged the two sides to exercise “maximum restraint and patience with mutual understanding”.

“I commend the parties for stepping from the brink and commend President Mursi of Egypt for his exceptional leadership,” Ban said.

“Our focus now must be on ensuring that the ceasefire holds and all those in need in Gaza and there are many receive the humanitarian assistance they need,” he added.

Ban said tough talks lay ahead to iron out the ceasefire.

“I know the parties will sit down together and detail out implementing the provisions. It is still very hard but we are encouraged and we are relieved they have at last agreed to halt the fire. This is a very important historic moment.”

Reporting by Suleiman al-Khalidi; Editing by Michael Roddy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.