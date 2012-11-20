FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Six die in Israeli air strike on two cars in Gaza
#World News
November 20, 2012 / 2:51 PM / 5 years ago

Six die in Israeli air strike on two cars in Gaza

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GAZA (Reuters) - An Israeli air strike on two cars in the Gaza Strip killed six Palestinians on Tuesday, while two children died in an attack in the north of the territory, local residents and medics said.

There was no immediate word on who was travelling in the vehicles or why they were targeted. The Israeli army said it was looking into the incident.

The trio of attacks happened as a delegation of Arab ministers, led by Egypt’s foreign minister, were visiting the Gaza Strip in a show of solidarity on the seventh day of intensive Israeli air raids on the coastal enclave.

Some 120 Palestinians, more than half of them civilians, have died in the offensive, which Israel says is needed to halt regular Islamist militant rocket fire out of the territory.

Three Israeli civilians died in a rocket strike last week.

Writing by Crispian Balmer, Editing by Jeffrey Heller

