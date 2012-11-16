FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Israel's military denies it attacked Gaza during Egyptian's visit
November 16, 2012 / 9:28 AM / 5 years ago

Israel's military denies it attacked Gaza during Egyptian's visit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel’s military denied on Friday that it had carried out attacks in the Gaza Strip during a visit to the enclave by Egypt’s prime minister.

The Islamist Hamas group said Israel launched air strikes, killing two people, during the visit by Egypt’s Hisham Kandil. The Israeli military said it had not carried out any attacks after he arrived in the enclave.

Israel had announced it would suspend military operations in Gaza during Kandil’s three-hour visit so long as Hamas also halted all fire.

An Israeli military spokeswoman said about 50 rockets were fired at Israel from Gaza while Kandil was in the Palestinian territory. Israeli broadcasts showed damage from one rocket that struck the southern city of Ashkelon.

“Hamas does not respect the Egyptian prime minister’s visit to Gaza and violates the temporary ceasefire that Israel agreed to during the visit,” Ofir Gendelman, a spokesman for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, wrote on Twitter.

Writing by Jeffrey Heller, Editing by Ari Rabinovitch

