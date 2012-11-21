Hamas, Israel agree truce: Palestinian source

GAZA (Reuters) - Israel and the Islamist militant group Hamas agreed on Wednesday to a Gaza ceasefire deal, said a Palestinian official with knowledge of Egyptian mediation between the two sides.
The official declined to be named or to give further information.
There was no immediate official confirmation of the news, which came on the eighth day of intensive Israeli fire on the Gaza Strip and militant rocket attacks out of the Palestinian territory.
Reporting by Nidal al-Mughrabi; Writing by Crispian Balmer; Editing by Alistair Lyon