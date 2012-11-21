FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hamas, Israel agree truce: Palestinian source
#World News
November 21, 2012 / 5:08 PM / in 5 years

Hamas, Israel agree truce: Palestinian source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An Israeli border policeman fires tear gas canisters at Palestinian stone-throwers during minor clashes against Israel's military operation in the Gaza Strip in Qalandiya checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah November 21, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

GAZA (Reuters) - Israel and the Islamist militant group Hamas agreed on Wednesday to a Gaza ceasefire deal, said a Palestinian official with knowledge of Egyptian mediation between the two sides.

The official declined to be named or to give further information.

There was no immediate official confirmation of the news, which came on the eighth day of intensive Israeli fire on the Gaza Strip and militant rocket attacks out of the Palestinian territory.

Reporting by Nidal al-Mughrabi; Writing by Crispian Balmer; Editing by Alistair Lyon

