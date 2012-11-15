FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
November 15, 2012 / 3:54 PM / in 5 years

Gaza rocket hits city near Tel Aviv, no damage or casualties

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - A rocket fired from the Gaza Strip struck an Israeli city on the outskirts of Tel Aviv on Thursday, exploding in an open area within the municipal limits of Rishon Lezion, the army said.

Air raid sirens sounded in Rishon Lezion, a city some 12 km (seven miles) south of Tel Aviv, and an explosion was heard. A military spokeswoman said the rocket hit an uninhabited area. There were no reports of damage or casualties.

Israeli media reports said the rocket came down near an amusement park in sand dunes on the edge of Rishon Lezion, a city of 300,000 people. It was the northernmost point struck by a rocket since Israel’s Gaza offensive began on Wednesday.

Writing by Jeffrey Heller, Editing by Crispian Balmer

