Clinton meets Egypt's Mursi, seeking Gaza truce
November 21, 2012 / 12:25 PM / 5 years ago

Clinton meets Egypt's Mursi, seeking Gaza truce

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton met Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi on Wednesday in Cairo to discuss a possible truce in Gaza, Egypt’s official news agency reported.

Clinton travelled from Israel where she had met Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. On Tuesday night she pledged to work for a truce “in the days ahead”.

Negotiations between the Palestinians and Israel, mediated by Egypt, have dragged on and there has been no let up in the violence.

The talks were attended by Egypt’s Foreign Minister Mohamed Kamel Amr and the U.S. ambassador, the news agency reported.

Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

