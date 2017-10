U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton arrives for the 4th ASEAN-U.S. leaders' meeting at the Peace Palace in Phnom Penh November 19, 2012. REUTERS/ Samrang Pring

PHNOM PENH (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton left an Asia summit on Tuesday headed for Israel to meet Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, opening a round of talks with Middle East leaders on the Gaza crisis, a senior administration official said. (Reporting By Matt Spetalnick)