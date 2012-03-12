FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Clinton urges both sides to restore calm in Gaza
March 12, 2012 / 3:08 PM / 6 years ago

Clinton urges both sides to restore calm in Gaza

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Secretary of State Hillary Clinton condemned rocket fire from the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip into southern Israel and called on all sides to try to restore calm.

“Let me also condemn in the strongest terms the rocket fire from Gaza into Southern Israel, which continued over the weekend,” Clinton said during an appearance on Monday before the U.N. Security Council. “We call on those responsible to take immediate action to stop these attacks. We call on both sides - all sides - to make every effort to restore calm.”

Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Jackie Rank

