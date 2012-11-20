FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Clinton to meet Netanyahu in Israel on Wednesday: source
November 20, 2012 / 7:08 AM / in 5 years

Clinton to meet Netanyahu in Israel on Wednesday: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton arrives for the 4th ASEAN-U.S. leaders' meeting at the Peace Palace in Phnom Penh November 19, 2012. REUTERS/ Samrang Pring

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is expected to fly to Israel on Tuesday and will meet Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday, an Israeli source said, as diplomacy over the Gaza conflict gathers speed.

“Secretary of State Hillary Clinton will arrive this evening and meet with Netanyahu tomorrow,” the source said.

The Secretary-General of the United Nations, Ban Ki-moon, is due to meet Netanyahu later on Tuesday. (Reporting by Maayan Lubell, Writing by Crispian Balmer)

