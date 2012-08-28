Israeli court says U.S. activist was not unlawfully killed

HAIFA, Israel (Reuters) - An Israeli court rejected on Tuesday accusations of negligence over the 2003 killing of American activist Rachel Corrie, who was crushed by an Israeli army bulldozer during a pro-Palestinian demonstration in the Gaza Strip.

Corrie’s family filed the lawsuit in the northern Israeli city of Haifa in 2005, accusing Israel of intentionally and unlawfully killing their 23-year-old daughter and failing to conduct a full and credible investigation.

In a lengthy ruling read out to the court, the judge said the state was not responsible for any “damages caused” as they had occurred during what he termed war-time actions. He called Corrie’s death a “regrettable accident”.