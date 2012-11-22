Hamas says truce requires opening of Gaza crossings

CAIRO (Reuters) - Hamas leader Khaled Meshaal said a deal to end fighting between Israel and Palestinian groups in Gaza stipulates that all of the Palestinian territory’s crossings must be opened, disputing what he described as Israeli assertions to the contrary.

“The (ceasefire) document stipulates the opening of the crossings, all the crossings, and not just Rafah,” Meshaal told a news conference in Cairo.

Israel controls all of Gaza’s crossings apart from the Rafah border with Egypt.