Israel kills Palestinian teenager in West Bank confrontation: medics
#World News
April 3, 2013 / 9:11 PM / 4 years ago

Israel kills Palestinian teenager in West Bank confrontation: medics

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RAMALLAH, WEST BANK (Reuters) - Israeli soldiers shot and killed a Palestinian youth, aged 17, in a confrontation after darkness fell on Wednesday in the occupied West Bank, where tensions have risen since the death of a Palestinian prisoner this week, a Palestinian medic said.

The Israeli military confirmed troops opened fire on several Palestinians who threw fire-bombs at a guard post in the Tulkarm region of the West Bank. A Palestinian medic said troops later delivered the teenager’s body to a local hospital.

Reporting by Ali Sawafta and Noah Browning; Writing by Allyn Fisher-Ilan; Editing by Jon Hemming

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
