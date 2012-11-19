Israel ready for Gaza invasion, prefers diplomatic solution: official

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel is ready for a ground invasion in the Gaza Strip but prefers a diplomatic solution, a senior official close to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday.
“We would prefer to see a diplomatic solution that would guarantee the peace for Israel’s population in the south. If that is possible, then a ground operation would no longer be required,” the official told Reuters. “But if diplomacy fails, we may well have no alternative but to send in ground forces.”
