Israel military drafting more reserves in Gaza crisis
July 8, 2014 / 3:15 PM / 3 years ago

Israel military drafting more reserves in Gaza crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - The Israeli military mobilized more reserve soldiers on Tuesday to back up regular forces for a possible escalation of fighting in the Gaza Strip, a spokesman said, without giving a number.

The spokesman, Lieutenant-Colonel Peter Lerner, said the troops were being called up out of a total allotment of 40,000 reservists authorized earlier by the Israeli security cabinet. The military has said it has already mobilized 1,500 reserve troops.

Writing by Dan Williams, Editing by Jeffrey Heller

