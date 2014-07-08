Israel military drafting more reserves in Gaza crisis

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - The Israeli military mobilized more reserve soldiers on Tuesday to back up regular forces for a possible escalation of fighting in the Gaza Strip, a spokesman said, without giving a number.

The spokesman, Lieutenant-Colonel Peter Lerner, said the troops were being called up out of a total allotment of 40,000 reservists authorized earlier by the Israeli security cabinet. The military has said it has already mobilized 1,500 reserve troops.